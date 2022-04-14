Q (Q) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Q (Q), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Q (Q) Information Quantum Chain is a quantum-secure, AI-automated compliance blockchain ecosystem designed as the next generation of financial services infrastructure. Quantum Chain offers enterprise-grade scalability, security, and regulatory adherence through quantum-resistant cryptography and AI-driven compliance automation. The ecosystem is powered by its native utility coin, Quantum ($Q), which facilitates transactions, governance and tokenisation. Additionally, Quantum Chain supports Quantum Financial Institutions (QFIs), a network of native projects and financial service solutions built on its infrastructure, enabling secure, efficient, and compliant financial products for a quantum-ready world. Official Website: https://quantumcha.in Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1U9OXshs6i1Sl7NNDS40LHQMCgkw8kDqW/view?usp=sharing Buy Q Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00T
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.64B
All-Time High: $ 0.005517
All-Time Low: $ 0.00048219051846745
Current Price: $ 0.004643

Q (Q) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Q (Q) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of Q tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many Q tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand Q's tokenomics, explore Q token's live price!

