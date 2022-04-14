RCADE (RCADE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RCADE (RCADE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RCADE (RCADE) Information The RCADE Network is a decentralized blockchain redefining media, entertainment, and gaming. Decentralised infrastructure forms the backbone of our ecosystem, with player-powered RCADE Nodes at its heart. Initial node deployment phases provide decentralised storage capabilities, ensuring reliability, data integrity, and censorship resistance across games. In recognition of their critical role, node operators will be rewarded with significant $RCADE incentives, ensuring sustained engagement, operational longevity, and alignment of interests within the ecosystem. Get ready to power the network. Official Website: https://rcade.network/ Block Explorer: "https://arbiscan.io/token/0x077574441C4F8763a37a2cFeE2ECb444aA60A15e

RCADE (RCADE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RCADE (RCADE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 40.00B $ 40.00B $ 40.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.69M $ 20.69M $ 20.69M All-Time High: $ 0.0082 $ 0.0082 $ 0.0082 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0005173 $ 0.0005173 $ 0.0005173

RCADE (RCADE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RCADE (RCADE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RCADE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RCADE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

