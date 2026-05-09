What makes Rizzmas unique?

Rizzmas is unique for its community-driven approach, a common trait among successful crypto projects. The playful and engaging tone, with references to Santa and market cap goals, helps build a loyal following that enjoys participating in themed events and social media trends.

What is Rizzmas about?

Rizzmas is a Christmas token and financial venture focused on generating hype and fostering community engagement. It combines the festive spirit of Christmas with elements of crypto trading or investments, referencing figures like Santa and market caps, while emphasizing seasonal celebrations.

What is the current price of Rizzmas?

The live price of Rizzmas (RIZZMAS) is ₹0.00023727799250064000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Rizzmas positioned in the market?

Rizzmas currently sits at market rank #2843, supported by a market capitalization of ₹117659188.793986008000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of RIZZMAS?

The circulating supply of RIZZMAS is 496423854512.3828 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Rizzmas?

During the last 24 hours, Rizzmas traded within a range of ₹0.00022032956446488000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.00024198588917724000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Rizzmas from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Rizzmas reached an all-time high of ₹0.01721677814632620000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.00011393109957372000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is RIZZMAS trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Rizzmas?

The current price movement of 6.12% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Christmas Themed. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.