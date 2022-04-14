Scotty AI (SCOTTYAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Scotty AI (SCOTTYAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Scotty AI (SCOTTYAI) Information Scotty AI is an innovative crypto project centered around AI. It combines advanced artificial intelligence with a deep understanding of blockchain technology to serve as a guardian and protector of the secrets within the crypto universe. Official Website: https://scottytheai.com/en Whitepaper: https://scottytheai.com/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0xc0dB17Bc219C5ca8746C29ee47862ee3Ad742F4a Buy SCOTTYAI Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.73B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 579.52K
All-Time High: $ 0.03231
All-Time Low: $ 0.000206731525549929
Current Price: $ 0.0003341

Scotty AI (SCOTTYAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Scotty AI (SCOTTYAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SCOTTYAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SCOTTYAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SCOTTYAI's tokenomics, explore SCOTTYAI token's live price!

