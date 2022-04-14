MetaDOS (SECOND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MetaDOS (SECOND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MetaDOS (SECOND) Information MetaDOS is the next-gen Free-to-Play-to-Own Battle Royale game on PC and Mobile using TIME-as-Currency concept with Esports focused. Official Website: https://metados.com Whitepaper: https://wiki.metados.com/ Block Explorer: https://snowtrace.io/address/0x7979871595b80433183950Ab6c6457752B585805 Buy SECOND Now!

MetaDOS (SECOND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 38.57K
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 3.24B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 119.00K
All-Time High: $ 0.015
All-Time Low: $ 0.000009909265021975
Current Price: $ 0.0000119

MetaDOS (SECOND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MetaDOS (SECOND) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SECOND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SECOND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SECOND's tokenomics, explore SECOND token's live price!

