What is SFL (SFL)

Shuffle is an O2O hybrid blockchain-based mobile payment solution operated by THE HUMANPLUS Inc., a system integration and development company headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Shuffle is striving to create a new economic paradigm by connecting FinTech and Blockchain & Crypto. It's a mainnet coin based on EVMOS folked blockchain.

SFL is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SFL investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SFL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about SFL on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SFL buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SFL Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SFL, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SFL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SFL price prediction page.

SFL Price History

Tracing SFL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SFL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SFL price history page.

How to buy SFL (SFL)

Looking for how to buy SFL? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SFL on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SFL to Local Currencies

1 SFL to VND ₫ 51.26162 1 SFL to AUD A$ 0.0030194 1 SFL to GBP ￡ 0.001461 1 SFL to EUR € 0.00171424 1 SFL to USD $ 0.001948 1 SFL to MYR RM 0.00831796 1 SFL to TRY ₺ 0.07492008 1 SFL to JPY ¥ 0.28210936 1 SFL to RUB ₽ 0.16154764 1 SFL to INR ₹ 0.16464496 1 SFL to IDR Rp 31.93442112 1 SFL to KRW ₩ 2.72829088 1 SFL to PHP ₱ 0.108114 1 SFL to EGP ￡E. 0.09882204 1 SFL to BRL R$ 0.0110062 1 SFL to CAD C$ 0.00268824 1 SFL to BDT ৳ 0.2374612 1 SFL to NGN ₦ 3.13181908 1 SFL to UAH ₴ 0.0810368 1 SFL to VES Bs 0.171424 1 SFL to PKR Rs 0.54918016 1 SFL to KZT ₸ 1.00879128 1 SFL to THB ฿ 0.0644788 1 SFL to TWD NT$ 0.05982308 1 SFL to AED د.إ 0.00714916 1 SFL to CHF Fr 0.00159736 1 SFL to HKD HK$ 0.015097 1 SFL to MAD .د.م 0.01803848 1 SFL to MXN $ 0.03814184

SFL Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SFL, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SFL What is the price of SFL (SFL) today? The live price of SFL (SFL) is 0.001948 USD . What is the market cap of SFL (SFL)? The current market cap of SFL is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SFL by its real-time market price of 0.001948 USD . What is the circulating supply of SFL (SFL)? The current circulating supply of SFL (SFL) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of SFL (SFL)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of SFL (SFL) is 0.0153 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SFL (SFL)? The 24-hour trading volume of SFL (SFL) is $ 92.44 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!