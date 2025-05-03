What is SafePal (SFP)

"Safepal is a digital asset wallet designed to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto asset management platform. Safepal offers hardware wallet and software wallet products managed by the Safepal App, where users can easily store, manage and trade their crypto assets. Safepal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), over 10,000 tokens and NFT assets. Safepal is also the first hardware wallet Binance Labs invested in."

SafePal is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SafePal investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



SafePal Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SafePal, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SFP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SafePal price prediction page.

SafePal Price History

Tracing SFP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SFP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SafePal price history page.

How to buy SafePal (SFP)

Looking for how to buy SafePal? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SafePal on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SFP to Local Currencies

1 SFP to VND ₫ 13,757.482 1 SFP to AUD A$ 0.81034 1 SFP to GBP ￡ 0.3921 1 SFP to EUR € 0.460064 1 SFP to USD $ 0.5228 1 SFP to MYR RM 2.232356 1 SFP to TRY ₺ 20.164396 1 SFP to JPY ¥ 75.75372 1 SFP to RUB ₽ 43.230332 1 SFP to INR ₹ 44.244564 1 SFP to IDR Rp 8,570.490432 1 SFP to KRW ₩ 732.212768 1 SFP to PHP ₱ 29.099048 1 SFP to EGP ￡E. 26.5321 1 SFP to BRL R$ 2.95382 1 SFP to CAD C$ 0.721464 1 SFP to BDT ৳ 63.72932 1 SFP to NGN ₦ 837.818368 1 SFP to UAH ₴ 21.74848 1 SFP to VES Bs 46.0064 1 SFP to PKR Rs 147.387776 1 SFP to KZT ₸ 269.064248 1 SFP to THB ฿ 17.30468 1 SFP to TWD NT$ 16.055188 1 SFP to AED د.إ 1.918676 1 SFP to CHF Fr 0.428696 1 SFP to HKD HK$ 4.0517 1 SFP to MAD .د.م 4.841128 1 SFP to MXN $ 10.236424

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SafePal What is the price of SafePal (SFP) today? The live price of SafePal (SFP) is 0.5228 USD . What is the market cap of SafePal (SFP)? The current market cap of SafePal is $ 261.40M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SFP by its real-time market price of 0.5228 USD . What is the circulating supply of SafePal (SFP)? The current circulating supply of SafePal (SFP) is 500.00M USD . What was the highest price of SafePal (SFP)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of SafePal (SFP) is 4.487 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SafePal (SFP)? The 24-hour trading volume of SafePal (SFP) is $ 153.89K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

