SafePal (SFP) Information "Safepal is a digital asset wallet designed to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto asset management platform. Safepal offers hardware wallet and software wallet products managed by the Safepal App, where users can easily store, manage and trade their crypto assets. Safepal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), over 10,000 tokens and NFT assets. Safepal is also the first hardware wallet Binance Labs invested in." Official Website: https://www.safepal.com Whitepaper: https://www.safepal.com/pub/SFP_Whitepaper.pdf?a=5 Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xd41fdb03ba84762dd66a0af1a6c8540ff1ba5dfb Buy SFP Now!

SafePal (SFP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SafePal (SFP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 229.80M $ 229.80M $ 229.80M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 229.80M $ 229.80M $ 229.80M All-Time High: $ 4.487 $ 4.487 $ 4.487 All-Time Low: $ 0.26738803809584405 $ 0.26738803809584405 $ 0.26738803809584405 Current Price: $ 0.4596 $ 0.4596 $ 0.4596 Learn more about SafePal (SFP) price

SafePal (SFP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SafePal (SFP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SFP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SFP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SFP's tokenomics, explore SFP token's live price!

