MyShell Token (SHELL) Information MyShell is an AI consumer layer for everyone to build, share, and own AI agents. The team bridges AI and Blockchain through Agentic Frameworks, open-source models, and AI creator community. MyShell also provides users with AI-powered entertainment and utility while offering them shared ownership. Official Website: https://myshell.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.myshell.ai Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf2c88757f8d03634671208935974B60a2a28Bdb3 Buy SHELL Now!

Market Cap: $ 41.65M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 294.17M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 141.60M
All-Time High: $ 0.88
All-Time Low: $ 0.10827828287204228
Current Price: $ 0.1416

MyShell Token (SHELL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MyShell Token (SHELL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHELL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHELL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHELL's tokenomics, explore SHELL token's live price!

