SHIB2.0 (SHIB2) Live Price Chart

SHIB2 Live Price Data & Information

The current price of SHIB2.0 (SHIB2) today is 0.0000000003069 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHIB2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SHIB2.0 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 54.32K USD
- SHIB2.0 price change within the day is +3.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the SHIB2 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

SHIB2 Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SHIB2.0 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000000000009775+3.29%
30 Days$ +0.000000000011+3.71%
60 Days$ -0.0000000000393-11.36%
90 Days$ -0.0000000000532-14.78%
SHIB2.0 Price Change Today

Today, SHIB2 recorded a change of $ +0.000000000009775 (+3.29%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SHIB2.0 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000000000011 (+3.71%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SHIB2.0 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SHIB2 saw a change of $ -0.0000000000393 (-11.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SHIB2.0 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000000000532 (-14.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SHIB2 Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SHIB2.0: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000000000296
$ 0.0000000003187
$ 0.00000005329
-0.39%

+3.29%

-5.98%

SHIB2 Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 54.32K
0.00
What is SHIB2.0 (SHIB2)

Shib2.0 is a meme coin on Ethereum. Please note SHIB2 is not correlated to Shiba Inu (SHIB), please carefully assess the risks and make a decision based on your risk tolerance.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SHIB2 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SHIB2.0 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

SHIB2.0 Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SHIB2.0, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SHIB2? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

SHIB2.0 Price History

Tracing SHIB2's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SHIB2's potential future trajectory.

How to buy SHIB2.0 (SHIB2)

SHIB2 to Local Currencies

1 SHIB2 to VND
0.0000080760735
1 SHIB2 to AUD
A$0.000000000475695
1 SHIB2 to GBP
0.000000000230175
1 SHIB2 to EUR
0.000000000270072
1 SHIB2 to USD
$0.0000000003069
1 SHIB2 to MYR
RM0.000000001310463
1 SHIB2 to TRY
0.000000011834064
1 SHIB2 to JPY
¥0.000000044463672
1 SHIB2 to RUB
0.000000025392906
1 SHIB2 to INR
0.000000025957602
1 SHIB2 to IDR
Rp0.000005031146736
1 SHIB2 to KRW
0.000000430433388
1 SHIB2 to PHP
0.000000017078985
1 SHIB2 to EGP
￡E.0.000000015581313
1 SHIB2 to BRL
R$0.000000001733985
1 SHIB2 to CAD
C$0.000000000423522
1 SHIB2 to BDT
0.00000003741111
1 SHIB2 to NGN
0.000000491825664
1 SHIB2 to UAH
0.00000001276704
1 SHIB2 to VES
Bs0.0000000263934
1 SHIB2 to PKR
Rs0.000000086521248
1 SHIB2 to KZT
0.000000157949154
1 SHIB2 to THB
฿0.000000010167597
1 SHIB2 to TWD
NT$0.000000009449451
1 SHIB2 to AED
د.إ0.000000001126323
1 SHIB2 to CHF
Fr0.000000000251658
1 SHIB2 to HKD
HK$0.000000002378475
1 SHIB2 to MAD
.د.م0.000000002841894
1 SHIB2 to MXN
$0.000000006018309

SHIB2.0 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SHIB2.0, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official SHIB2.0 Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SHIB2.0

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

