Digital Slop (SLOP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Digital Slop (SLOP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Digital Slop (SLOP) Information SLOP is a memecoin on the Solana chain, derived from the English term for “leftovers” or “garbage.” It is used to mock the perceived worthlessness of memecoins and NFTs, reinforcing a narrative of digital trash and anti-utility. Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/2uaTpSujZBYwBZNXusmW7PqM8Vi4qwbyotnfWhaN9oT9 Buy SLOP Now!

Digital Slop (SLOP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Digital Slop (SLOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.002672 $ 0.002672 $ 0.002672 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0004046 $ 0.0004046 $ 0.0004046 Learn more about Digital Slop (SLOP) price

Digital Slop (SLOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Digital Slop (SLOP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SLOP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SLOP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SLOP's tokenomics, explore SLOP token's live price!

How to Buy SLOP Interested in adding Digital Slop (SLOP) to your portfolio?

Digital Slop (SLOP) Price History Analysing the price history of SLOP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SLOP Price History now!

SLOP Price Prediction Want to know where SLOP might be heading? Our SLOP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SLOP token's Price Prediction now!

