Safe Road Club (SRC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Safe Road Club (SRC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Safe Road Club (SRC) Information Safe Road Club is an AI-powered Web3 app that monetizes routine driving data, transforming driving habits into recorded and rewarded activities. This innovative platform automates data collection and game-like decision-making through an AI agent, integrating GPS speed tracking and AI analytics to enhance and reward driving activities. Official Website: https://saferoadclub.app/ Whitepaper: https://saferoadclub.gitbook.io/src-ai Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/5gkd3yk3WmTEjYxiTsCXk3p8uPd9W85L5UNYNUQaheyb Buy SRC Now!

Safe Road Club (SRC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Safe Road Club (SRC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.23M $ 1.23M $ 1.23M All-Time High: $ 14.732 $ 14.732 $ 14.732 All-Time Low: $ 0.005706798574656465 $ 0.005706798574656465 $ 0.005706798574656465 Current Price: $ 0.001234 $ 0.001234 $ 0.001234 Learn more about Safe Road Club (SRC) price

Safe Road Club (SRC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Safe Road Club (SRC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SRC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SRC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SRC's tokenomics, explore SRC token's live price!

How to Buy SRC Interested in adding Safe Road Club (SRC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SRC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SRC on MEXC now!

Safe Road Club (SRC) Price History Analysing the price history of SRC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SRC Price History now!

SRC Price Prediction Want to know where SRC might be heading? Our SRC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SRC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!