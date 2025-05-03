What is StarHeroes (STAR)

Introducing StarHeroes by STAR Studio, a pioneering web3 gaming experience that transcends conventional space-shooters. With the backing from GameSwift, a Microsoft grant, and top industry leaders from Cyberpunk2077, The Witcher, and Ubisoft, StarHeroes emerges as the first-ever multiplayer space shooter designed for esports.

StarHeroes Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StarHeroes, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StarHeroes What is the price of StarHeroes (STAR) today? The live price of StarHeroes (STAR) is 0.006907 USD . What is the market cap of StarHeroes (STAR)? The current market cap of StarHeroes is $ 786.78K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of STAR by its real-time market price of 0.006907 USD . What is the circulating supply of StarHeroes (STAR)? The current circulating supply of StarHeroes (STAR) is 113.91M USD . What was the highest price of StarHeroes (STAR)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of StarHeroes (STAR) is 1.3 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of StarHeroes (STAR)? The 24-hour trading volume of StarHeroes (STAR) is $ 85.78K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

