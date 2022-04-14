SUI Agents (SUIAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SUI Agents (SUIAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SUI Agents (SUIAI) Information SUAI is the first AI project on SUI. Its Flagship product is an AI Agent layer which allows users to easily create, tokenize, trade and interact with AI Agents. With Virtuals protocols hitting a $1.6 billion market cap recently $SUAI has a 400x+ potential upside.SUI Agents unlocks a massive $10 Trillion+ market by merging AI and SUI Blockchain, empowering creators, developers, and communities. Easily launch, use, and trade AI Agents with a single click. Every AI Agent is tokenized, paired with $SuiAi, and locked into the project’s liquidity pools. Official Website: https://suia.io/ Whitepaper: https://suia2023.medium.com/introducing-suia-5e02e2ff470f Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xd19b72e027cd66bde41d8f60a13740a26c4be8f3 Buy SUIAI Now!

SUI Agents (SUIAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SUI Agents (SUIAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.01618 $ 0.01618 $ 0.01618 Learn more about SUI Agents (SUIAI) price

SUI Agents (SUIAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SUI Agents (SUIAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUIAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUIAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUIAI's tokenomics, explore SUIAI token's live price!

How to Buy SUIAI Interested in adding SUI Agents (SUIAI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SUIAI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SUIAI on MEXC now!

SUI Agents (SUIAI) Price History Analysing the price history of SUIAI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SUIAI Price History now!

SUIAI Price Prediction Want to know where SUIAI might be heading? Our SUIAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SUIAI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!