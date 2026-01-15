SURGE Price Today

The live SURGE (SURGE) price today is $ 0.03778, with a 1.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current SURGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03778 per SURGE.

SURGE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SURGE. During the last 24 hours, SURGE traded between $ 0.03637 (low) and $ 0.03974 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SURGE moved -2.61% in the last hour and -8.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.37K.

SURGE (SURGE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 53.37K$ 53.37K $ 53.37K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of SURGE is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.37K. The circulating supply of SURGE is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.