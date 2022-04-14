Sylo (SYLO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sylo (SYLO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sylo (SYLO) Information Sylo is reimagining the way data and content work together. Built on The Root Network, the hub for interoperability in the open metaverse, Sylo is an infrastructure layer for data, powering interoperability and oracles for the data about users and the things they value. Official Website: https://www.sylo.io Whitepaper: https://www.sylo.io/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf293d23bf2cdc05411ca0eddd588eb1977e8dcd4

Sylo (SYLO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 2.27M Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 6.39B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.55M All-Time High: $ 0.004087 All-Time Low: $ 0.000349464291205505 Current Price: $ 0.000355

Sylo (SYLO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sylo (SYLO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SYLO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SYLO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

