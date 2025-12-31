TAIX Price(TAIX)
The live TAIX (TAIX) price today is $ 0.0001023, with a 1.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current TAIX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001023 per TAIX.
TAIX currently ranks #4473 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 TAIX. During the last 24 hours, TAIX traded between $ 0.0000996 (low) and $ 0.000105 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.000671960920599046, while the all-time low was $ 0.000087227128110076.
In short-term performance, TAIX moved -0.39% in the last hour and -15.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.29K.
No.4473
0.00%
BASE
The current Market Cap of TAIX is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.29K. The circulating supply of TAIX is 0.00, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.02M.
-0.39%
-1.06%
-15.95%
-15.95%
Track the price changes of TAIX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000001096
|-1.06%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000038
|+3.85%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000282
|-21.61%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000977
|-48.85%
Today, TAIX recorded a change of $ -0.000001096 (-1.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000038 (+3.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, TAIX saw a change of $ -0.0000282 (-21.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000977 (-48.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of TAIX (TAIX)?
Check out the TAIX Price History page now.
AI-driven insights that analyse TAIX latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.
In 2040, the price of TAIX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
TAIX is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain network. It is designed to facilitate transactions and store value in a decentralized manner, similar to other cryptocurrencies. The TAIX network utilizes a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency compared to proof-of-work systems. The asset's issuance model is based on block rewards, with a predetermined number of TAIX tokens released with each new block. The TAIX ecosystem is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions, with an emphasis on privacy and security. Its design aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial systems, offering users control over their own assets without the need for intermediaries.
Ready to get started with TAIX? Buying TAIX is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy TAIX. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your TAIX (TAIX) Buying journey.
Owning TAIX allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Buying TAIX (TAIX) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
TAIX is an AI-powered platform that captures real-time sentiment and behavioral analytics from streamers and their audiences. It helps game studios, publishers, and creators instantly understand how content is being received, what’s working, what’s failing, and what’s worth scaling. More than just insights, TAIX includes built-in AI commentary and multilingual translation tools that enable content creators to distribute globally — without needing to know a single new language.
For a more in-depth understanding of TAIX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Go long or short on TAIX with leverage. Explore TAIX USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Explore spot and futures markets, view live TAIX price, volume, and trade directly.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+6,166.53%
lighter
LIT
+159.90%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+152.13%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+150.00%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+53.23%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Amount
1 TAIX = 0.0001023 USD