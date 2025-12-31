TAIX Price Today

The live TAIX (TAIX) price today is $ 0.0001023, with a 1.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current TAIX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001023 per TAIX.

TAIX currently ranks #4473 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 TAIX. During the last 24 hours, TAIX traded between $ 0.0000996 (low) and $ 0.000105 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.000671960920599046, while the all-time low was $ 0.000087227128110076.

In short-term performance, TAIX moved -0.39% in the last hour and -15.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.29K.

TAIX (TAIX) Market Information

Rank No.4473 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 14.29K$ 14.29K $ 14.29K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.02M$ 1.02M $ 1.02M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of TAIX is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.29K. The circulating supply of TAIX is 0.00, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.02M.