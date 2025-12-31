ExchangeDEX+
2025 Recap
The live TAIX price today is 0.0001023 USD.TAIX market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time TAIX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

TAIX Price(TAIX)

1 TAIX to USD Live Price:

$0.0001023
-1.06%1D
TAIX (TAIX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 01:41:06 (UTC+8)

TAIX Price Today

The live TAIX (TAIX) price today is $ 0.0001023, with a 1.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current TAIX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001023 per TAIX.

TAIX currently ranks #4473 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 TAIX. During the last 24 hours, TAIX traded between $ 0.0000996 (low) and $ 0.000105 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.000671960920599046, while the all-time low was $ 0.000087227128110076.

In short-term performance, TAIX moved -0.39% in the last hour and -15.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.29K.

TAIX (TAIX) Market Information

No.4473

$ 0.00
$ 14.29K
$ 1.02M
0.00
10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000
0.00%

BASE

The current Market Cap of TAIX is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.29K. The circulating supply of TAIX is 0.00, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.02M.

TAIX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0000996
24H Low
$ 0.000105
24H High

$ 0.0000996
$ 0.000105
$ 0.000671960920599046
$ 0.000087227128110076
-0.39%

-1.06%

-15.95%

-15.95%

TAIX (TAIX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of TAIX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000001096-1.06%
30 Days$ +0.0000038+3.85%
60 Days$ -0.0000282-21.61%
90 Days$ -0.0000977-48.85%
TAIX Price Change Today

Today, TAIX recorded a change of $ -0.000001096 (-1.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

TAIX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000038 (+3.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

TAIX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TAIX saw a change of $ -0.0000282 (-21.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

TAIX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000977 (-48.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of TAIX (TAIX)?

Check out the TAIX Price History page now.

AI Analysis for TAIX

AI-driven insights that analyse TAIX latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence TAIX's prices?

TAIX price is influenced by several key factors: market sentiment and investor confidence, trading volume and liquidity, overall cryptocurrency market trends, regulatory developments affecting AI-related tokens, technological updates and partnerships, supply and demand dynamics, whale movements, social media buzz, Bitcoin correlation, and broader economic conditions affecting risk assets.

Why do people want to know TAIX's price today?

People want to know TAIX price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying market trends, timing buy/sell orders, calculating profits/losses, and staying updated on market volatility for risk management purposes.

Price Prediction for TAIX

TAIX (TAIX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TAIX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
TAIX (TAIX) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of TAIX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price TAIX will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for TAIX price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking TAIX Price Prediction.

About TAIX

TAIX is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain network. It is designed to facilitate transactions and store value in a decentralized manner, similar to other cryptocurrencies. The TAIX network utilizes a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency compared to proof-of-work systems. The asset's issuance model is based on block rewards, with a predetermined number of TAIX tokens released with each new block. The TAIX ecosystem is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions, with an emphasis on privacy and security. Its design aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial systems, offering users control over their own assets without the need for intermediaries.

How to buy & Invest TAIX in India

Ready to get started with TAIX? Buying TAIX is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy TAIX. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your TAIX (TAIX) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over 0.00 tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and TAIX will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy TAIX (TAIX) Guide

What can you do with TAIX

Owning TAIX allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying TAIX (TAIX) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
What is TAIX (TAIX)

TAIX is an AI-powered platform that captures real-time sentiment and behavioral analytics from streamers and their audiences. It helps game studios, publishers, and creators instantly understand how content is being received, what’s working, what’s failing, and what’s worth scaling. More than just insights, TAIX includes built-in AI commentary and multilingual translation tools that enable content creators to distribute globally — without needing to know a single new language.

TAIX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TAIX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official TAIX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TAIX

How much will 1 TAIX be worth in 2030?
If TAIX were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential TAIX prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 01:41:06 (UTC+8)

TAIX (TAIX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

TAIX Hot News

Apple (AAPL) Dividend 2026 Forecast: Why Smart Traders Prefer Capital Gains Over Yield

Apple (AAPL) Dividend 2026 Forecast: Why Smart Traders Prefer Capital Gains Over Yield

December 31, 2025
MEXC Concludes Year-End Golden Era Showdown, Reveals 2,000g Gold Bar and BTC Winners

MEXC Concludes Year-End Golden Era Showdown, Reveals 2,000g Gold Bar and BTC Winners

December 31, 2025
Copy Trading Guide: How to Invest Like Pro Traders (Complete Beginner&#8217;s Guide 2026)

Copy Trading Guide: How to Invest Like Pro Traders (Complete Beginner’s Guide 2026)

December 31, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

1 TAIX = 0.0001023 USD