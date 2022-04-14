Tevaera (TEVA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tevaera (TEVA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tevaera (TEVA) Information Tevaera is a UX-first gaming ecosystem powered by the ZK Stack and AI, designed to be fun and fair. With over a million Soulbound Gamers, Tevaera is on a community-driven mission to redefine gaming through multi-genre Web3 games powered by Teva Chain, innovative gaming agents, and a robust gaming stack. Official Website: https://tevaera.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.tevaera.com/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/address/0x00309D634d11541b857f927BE91aD2f0bD78894c Buy TEVA Now!

Tevaera (TEVA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 2.51M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 489.91M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.06835
All-Time Low: $ 0.004384285635805737
Current Price: $ 0.005128

Tevaera (TEVA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tevaera (TEVA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TEVA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TEVA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TEVA's tokenomics, explore TEVA token's live price!

