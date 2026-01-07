MetaArena's ＊Medal of Glory* represents the core of an innovative Web3 game engine, utilizing Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) to achieve decentralized logic. This revolutionary approach significantly reduces gas fees while enhancing overall game performance. It supports modular development, enabling seamless on-chain creation or migration of AAA games. By participating in the ＊Medal of Glory*, you will gain access to exclusive "Dragon" mount equipment, governance token rewards, additional airdrops of premium assets, higher staking yields, and tailored developer support.