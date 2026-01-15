MetaArena Price Today

The live MetaArena (TIMI) price today is $ 0.01408, with a 1.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current TIMI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01408 per TIMI.

MetaArena currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- TIMI. During the last 24 hours, TIMI traded between $ 0.01316 (low) and $ 0.01542 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, TIMI moved -0.64% in the last hour and -21.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.15K.

MetaArena (TIMI) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 55.15K$ 55.15K $ 55.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.57M$ 29.57M $ 29.57M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 2,100,000,000 2,100,000,000 2,100,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

