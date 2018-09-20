Token Pocket (TPT) Tokenomics
TokenPocket is the world’s leading multi-chain self-custodial wallet. TokenPocket has provided reliable services for over 10 million users around the world. The number of monthly active users exceeds 3.5 million and the users are located in more than 200 countries and regions around the world. TPT refers to TokenPocket Token, it is the only platform token in the TokenPocket ecosystem and holders of TPT can enjoy ecological governance rights. At the same time, TPT can be circulated in a variety of scenarios, and open up the entire product business line of TokenPocket as the means of payment and proof of membership rights and interests. Among the current use-cases, TPT can be used to pay advertising fee and access some premium features in the TokenPocket app. In the future, it will be used to pay gas fee of chains. The total amount of TPT has been burned from 5.9 billion to 3.46 billion. In 2022, the TPT DAO led by the community was formally established, and launched a proposal to found the DAO vault. TPT DAO has ruled that every month thereafter, TokenPocket Foundation will inject 25% of the income of the multi-chain dex aggregator TransitSwap, as well as the TPT donations by all new Token Logos and new public chains listed on the TokenPocket wallet, to the TPT DAO vault on a monthly basis. The use of TPT DAO's vault funds will be decided by TPT DAO's proposal and voting.
Understanding the tokenomics of Token Pocket (TPT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TPT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TPT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Token Pocket (TPT) Price History
Analysing the price history of TPT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
