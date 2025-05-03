Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
Token Pocket Price(TPT)
The current price of Token Pocket (TPT) today is 0.006588 USD with a current market cap of $ 22.84M USD. TPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Token Pocket Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 54.66K USD
- Token Pocket price change within the day is +0.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.47B USD
Track the price changes of Token Pocket for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00003345
|+0.51%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000713
|-9.77%
|60 Days
|$ -0.002046
|-23.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000779
|-10.58%
Today, TPT recorded a change of $ +0.00003345 (+0.51%), reflecting its latest market activity.Token Pocket 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000713 (-9.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.Token Pocket 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, TPT saw a change of $ -0.002046 (-23.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Token Pocket 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000779 (-10.58%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Token Pocket: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.38%
+0.51%
-0.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TokenPocket is the world’s leading multi-chain self-custodial wallet. TokenPocket has provided reliable services for over 10 million users around the world. The number of monthly active users exceeds 3.5 million and the users are located in more than 200 countries and regions around the world. TPT refers to TokenPocket Token, it is the only platform token in the TokenPocket ecosystem and holders of TPT can enjoy ecological governance rights. At the same time, TPT can be circulated in a variety of scenarios, and open up the entire product business line of TokenPocket as the means of payment and proof of membership rights and interests. Among the current use-cases, TPT can be used to pay advertising fee and access some premium features in the TokenPocket app. In the future, it will be used to pay gas fee of chains. The total amount of TPT has been burned from 5.9 billion to 3.46 billion. In 2022, the TPT DAO led by the community was formally established, and launched a proposal to found the DAO vault. TPT DAO has ruled that every month thereafter, TokenPocket Foundation will inject 25% of the income of the multi-chain dex aggregator TransitSwap, as well as the TPT donations by all new Token Logos and new public chains listed on the TokenPocket wallet, to the TPT DAO vault on a monthly basis. The use of TPT DAO's vault funds will be decided by TPT DAO's proposal and voting.
|1 TPT to VND
₫173.36322
|1 TPT to AUD
A$0.0102114
|1 TPT to GBP
￡0.004941
|1 TPT to EUR
€0.00579744
|1 TPT to USD
$0.006588
|1 TPT to MYR
RM0.02813076
|1 TPT to TRY
₺0.25337448
|1 TPT to JPY
¥0.95407416
|1 TPT to RUB
₽0.54634284
|1 TPT to INR
₹0.55681776
|1 TPT to IDR
Rp107.99998272
|1 TPT to KRW
₩9.22688928
|1 TPT to PHP
₱0.365634
|1 TPT to EGP
￡E.0.33420924
|1 TPT to BRL
R$0.0372222
|1 TPT to CAD
C$0.00909144
|1 TPT to BDT
৳0.8030772
|1 TPT to NGN
₦10.59159348
|1 TPT to UAH
₴0.2740608
|1 TPT to VES
Bs0.579744
|1 TPT to PKR
Rs1.85728896
|1 TPT to KZT
₸3.41166168
|1 TPT to THB
฿0.2180628
|1 TPT to TWD
NT$0.20231748
|1 TPT to AED
د.إ0.02417796
|1 TPT to CHF
Fr0.00540216
|1 TPT to HKD
HK$0.051057
|1 TPT to MAD
.د.م0.06100488
|1 TPT to MXN
$0.12899304
For a more in-depth understanding of Token Pocket, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
