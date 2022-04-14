Treehouse (TREE) Tokenomics

Treehouse (TREE) Tokenomics

Treehouse (TREE) Information

The Treehouse Protocol introduces innovative fixed income primitives, starting with Treehouse’s first tAsset, tETH, a liquid staking token that empowers its users to participate in the convergence of on-chain Ethereum interest rates while retaining the flexibility to engage in DeFi activities.Treehouse Protocol is also pioneering the Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) consensus mechanism for decentralized benchmark rate setting, enabling a range of fixed income products into digital assets.

Official Website:
https://www.treehouse.finance/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.treehouse.finance/protocol
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x77146784315Ba81904d654466968e3a7c196d1f3

Treehouse (TREE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Treehouse (TREE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
--
----
Total Supply:
--
----
Circulating Supply:
--
----
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
--
----
All-Time High:
$ 1.4
$ 1.4$ 1.4
All-Time Low:
--
----
Current Price:
$ 0.399
$ 0.399$ 0.399

Treehouse (TREE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Treehouse (TREE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TREE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TREE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

