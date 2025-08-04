More About TREE

Treehouse Logo

Treehouse Price(TREE)

Treehouse (TREE) Live Price Chart

$0.4647
$0.4647$0.4647
+4.09%1D
USD

TREE Live Price Data & Information

Treehouse (TREE) is currently trading at 0.4636 USD with a market cap of -- USD. TREE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Treehouse Key Market Performance:

$ 525.07K USD
24-hour trading volume
+4.09%
Treehouse 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the TREE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

TREE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Treehouse for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.018259+4.09%
30 Days$ +0.3636+363.60%
60 Days$ +0.3636+363.60%
90 Days$ +0.3636+363.60%
Treehouse Price Change Today

Today, TREE recorded a change of $ +0.018259 (+4.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Treehouse 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.3636 (+363.60%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Treehouse 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TREE saw a change of $ +0.3636 (+363.60%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Treehouse 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.3636 (+363.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

TREE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Treehouse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.4248
$ 0.4248$ 0.4248

$ 0.4687
$ 0.4687$ 0.4687

$ 1.4
$ 1.4$ 1.4

+0.41%

+4.09%

+363.60%

TREE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 525.07K
$ 525.07K$ 525.07K

--
----

What is Treehouse (TREE)

The Treehouse Protocol introduces innovative fixed income primitives, starting with Treehouse’s first tAsset, tETH, a liquid staking token that empowers its users to participate in the convergence of on-chain Ethereum interest rates while retaining the flexibility to engage in DeFi activities.Treehouse Protocol is also pioneering the Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) consensus mechanism for decentralized benchmark rate setting, enabling a range of fixed income products into digital assets.

Treehouse is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Treehouse investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TREE staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Treehouse on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Treehouse buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Treehouse Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Treehouse, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TREE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Treehouse price prediction page.

Treehouse Price History

Tracing TREE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TREE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Treehouse price history page.

Treehouse (TREE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Treehouse (TREE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TREE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Treehouse (TREE)

Looking for how to buy Treehouse? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Treehouse on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

TREE to Local Currencies

1 TREE to VND
12,199.634
1 TREE to AUD
A$0.713944
1 TREE to GBP
0.3477
1 TREE to EUR
0.398696
1 TREE to USD
$0.4636
1 TREE to MYR
RM1.961028
1 TREE to TRY
18.859248
1 TREE to JPY
¥68.1492
1 TREE to ARS
ARS$626.48586
1 TREE to RUB
36.884016
1 TREE to INR
40.421284
1 TREE to IDR
Rp7,599.998784
1 TREE to KRW
641.214432
1 TREE to PHP
26.666272
1 TREE to EGP
￡E.22.220348
1 TREE to BRL
R$2.568344
1 TREE to CAD
C$0.635132
1 TREE to BDT
55.965792
1 TREE to NGN
701.35726
1 TREE to UAH
19.132772
1 TREE to VES
Bs57.0228
1 TREE to CLP
$449.692
1 TREE to PKR
Rs129.896084
1 TREE to KZT
248.44324
1 TREE to THB
฿15.039184
1 TREE to TWD
NT$13.83846
1 TREE to AED
د.إ1.701412
1 TREE to CHF
Fr0.37088
1 TREE to HKD
HK$3.634624
1 TREE to MAD
.د.م4.190944
1 TREE to MXN
$8.729588
1 TREE to PLN
1.706048
1 TREE to RON
лв2.030568
1 TREE to SEK
kr4.478376
1 TREE to BGN
лв0.778848
1 TREE to HUF
Ft159.473764
1 TREE to CZK
9.842228
1 TREE to KWD
د.ك0.1404708
1 TREE to ILS
1.580876

Treehouse Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Treehouse, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Treehouse Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Treehouse

