What is Treehouse (TREE)

The Treehouse Protocol introduces innovative fixed income primitives, starting with Treehouse’s first tAsset, tETH, a liquid staking token that empowers its users to participate in the convergence of on-chain Ethereum interest rates while retaining the flexibility to engage in DeFi activities.Treehouse Protocol is also pioneering the Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) consensus mechanism for decentralized benchmark rate setting, enabling a range of fixed income products into digital assets.

Treehouse is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Treehouse investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check TREE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Treehouse on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Treehouse buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Treehouse Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Treehouse, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TREE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Treehouse price prediction page.

Treehouse Price History

Tracing TREE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TREE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Treehouse price history page.

Treehouse (TREE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Treehouse (TREE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TREE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Treehouse (TREE)

Looking for how to buy Treehouse? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Treehouse on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TREE to Local Currencies

1 TREE to VND ₫ 12,199.634 1 TREE to AUD A$ 0.713944 1 TREE to GBP ￡ 0.3477 1 TREE to EUR € 0.398696 1 TREE to USD $ 0.4636 1 TREE to MYR RM 1.961028 1 TREE to TRY ₺ 18.859248 1 TREE to JPY ¥ 68.1492 1 TREE to ARS ARS$ 626.48586 1 TREE to RUB ₽ 36.884016 1 TREE to INR ₹ 40.421284 1 TREE to IDR Rp 7,599.998784 1 TREE to KRW ₩ 641.214432 1 TREE to PHP ₱ 26.666272 1 TREE to EGP ￡E. 22.220348 1 TREE to BRL R$ 2.568344 1 TREE to CAD C$ 0.635132 1 TREE to BDT ৳ 55.965792 1 TREE to NGN ₦ 701.35726 1 TREE to UAH ₴ 19.132772 1 TREE to VES Bs 57.0228 1 TREE to CLP $ 449.692 1 TREE to PKR Rs 129.896084 1 TREE to KZT ₸ 248.44324 1 TREE to THB ฿ 15.039184 1 TREE to TWD NT$ 13.83846 1 TREE to AED د.إ 1.701412 1 TREE to CHF Fr 0.37088 1 TREE to HKD HK$ 3.634624 1 TREE to MAD .د.م 4.190944 1 TREE to MXN $ 8.729588 1 TREE to PLN zł 1.706048 1 TREE to RON лв 2.030568 1 TREE to SEK kr 4.478376 1 TREE to BGN лв 0.778848 1 TREE to HUF Ft 159.473764 1 TREE to CZK Kč 9.842228 1 TREE to KWD د.ك 0.1404708 1 TREE to ILS ₪ 1.580876

Treehouse Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Treehouse, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Treehouse What is the price of Treehouse (TREE) today? The live price of Treehouse (TREE) is 0.4636 USD . What is the market cap of Treehouse (TREE)? The current market cap of Treehouse is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TREE by its real-time market price of 0.4636 USD . What is the circulating supply of Treehouse (TREE)? The current circulating supply of Treehouse (TREE) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Treehouse (TREE)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of Treehouse (TREE) is 1.4 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Treehouse (TREE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Treehouse (TREE) is $ 525.07K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 4, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the easiest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day earns you 10 tokens. Since its launch in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users preparing for AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. Want to boost your Web3 earnings even further? ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 4, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right,

Today’s Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer for August 4, 2025 What’s up, combo chasers? Dropee has dropped another tricky question, and you know what that means—time to prove you’re not just lucky, but smart too. Let’s reveal today’s correct answer and keep that leaderboard fire burning. Today’s Dropee Question of the Day for August 4-5, 2025 Dropee Question of the Day for August 3: What is the gaming term for a series of actions to unlock rewards? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Combo Dropee Daily Combo Code August 4-5, 2025 As we work on updating the Dropee combo for today, feel free to click here to view