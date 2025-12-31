Dino Tycoon Price(TYCOON)
The live Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) price today is $ 0.006254, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current TYCOON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.006254 per TYCOON.
Dino Tycoon currently ranks #1895 by market capitalisation at $ 1.37M, with a circulating supply of 218.83M TYCOON. During the last 24 hours, TYCOON traded between $ 0.005099 (low) and $ 0.006749 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08980862382890592, while the all-time low was $ 0.003961085590450459.
In short-term performance, TYCOON moved +1.72% in the last hour and -8.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.42K.
The current Market Cap of Dino Tycoon is $ 1.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.42K. The circulating supply of TYCOON is 218.83M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.25M.
Track the price changes of Dino Tycoon for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00000877
|-0.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.032326
|-83.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.013746
|-68.73%
|90 Days
|$ -0.013746
|-68.73%
Today, TYCOON recorded a change of $ -0.00000877 (-0.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.032326 (-83.79%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, TYCOON saw a change of $ -0.013746 (-68.73%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.013746 (-68.73%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
