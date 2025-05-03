Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
Lunos Price(UNO)
The current price of Lunos (UNO) today is 0.0037 USD with a current market cap of $ 412.80K USD. UNO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lunos Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.78K USD
- Lunos price change within the day is +6.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 111.57M USD
Get real-time price updates of the UNO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UNO price information.
Track the price changes of Lunos for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0002297
|+6.62%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00082
|-18.15%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00314
|-45.91%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00458
|-55.32%
Today, UNO recorded a change of $ +0.0002297 (+6.62%), reflecting its latest market activity.Lunos 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00082 (-18.15%), showing the token's short-term performance.Lunos 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, UNO saw a change of $ -0.00314 (-45.91%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Lunos 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00458 (-55.32%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Lunos: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+5.41%
+6.62%
+12.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lunos is the next evolution in decentralized risk protection, bringing automation, transparency, and scalability to on-chain coverage. Built on Uno Re’s foundation, Lunos introduces AVS-powered claim execution and an AVS-governed AI agent framework—a trustless decision-making system designed for broader Web3 applications beyond coverage. By combining AI agents with decentralized claim resolution, Lunos enables instant, dispute-free payouts, reducing fraud and inefficiencies in systems requiring fair validation—bridging off-chain data into Web3.
Lunos is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Lunos investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check UNO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Lunos on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Lunos buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Lunos, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of UNO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Lunos price prediction page.
Tracing UNO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing UNO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Lunos price history page.
Looking for how to buy Lunos? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Lunos on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 UNO to VND
₫97.3655
|1 UNO to AUD
A$0.005735
|1 UNO to GBP
￡0.002775
|1 UNO to EUR
€0.003256
|1 UNO to USD
$0.0037
|1 UNO to MYR
RM0.015799
|1 UNO to TRY
₺0.142302
|1 UNO to JPY
¥0.535834
|1 UNO to RUB
₽0.306841
|1 UNO to INR
₹0.312724
|1 UNO to IDR
Rp60.655728
|1 UNO to KRW
₩5.182072
|1 UNO to PHP
₱0.20535
|1 UNO to EGP
￡E.0.187701
|1 UNO to BRL
R$0.020905
|1 UNO to CAD
C$0.005106
|1 UNO to BDT
৳0.45103
|1 UNO to NGN
₦5.948527
|1 UNO to UAH
₴0.15392
|1 UNO to VES
Bs0.3256
|1 UNO to PKR
Rs1.043104
|1 UNO to KZT
₸1.916082
|1 UNO to THB
฿0.12247
|1 UNO to TWD
NT$0.113627
|1 UNO to AED
د.إ0.013579
|1 UNO to CHF
Fr0.003034
|1 UNO to HKD
HK$0.028675
|1 UNO to MAD
.د.م0.034262
|1 UNO to MXN
$0.072446
For a more in-depth understanding of Lunos, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!
In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee