Talus Price Today

The live Talus (US) price today is $ 0.00646, with a 1.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current US to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00646 per US.

Talus currently ranks #902 by market capitalisation at $ 14.21M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B US. During the last 24 hours, US traded between $ 0.00631 (low) and $ 0.00662 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.026400949844460824, while the all-time low was $ 0.005661719333763996.

In short-term performance, US moved -0.93% in the last hour and +8.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 83.87K.

Talus (US) Market Information

Rank No.902 Market Cap $ 14.21M$ 14.21M $ 14.21M Volume (24H) $ 83.87K$ 83.87K $ 83.87K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 64.60M$ 64.60M $ 64.60M Circulation Supply 2.20B 2.20B 2.20B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 22.00% Public Blockchain SUI

