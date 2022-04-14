Vatra INU (VATR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vatra INU (VATR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vatra INU (VATR) Information Vatra INU is a community meme token. It has web3 integrations for the community to join their forces on discord and manage the project. Official Website: https://vatrainu.com/en Whitepaper: https://vatrainu.com/docs/vatr-whitepaper-v1.01-en.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3d234A9d23F01c5556AD3dfA88F470f8982ab1b4#balances Buy VATR Now!

Vatra INU (VATR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vatra INU (VATR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 148.00M $ 148.00M $ 148.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 59.16K $ 59.16K $ 59.16K All-Time High: $ 0.0214 $ 0.0214 $ 0.0214 All-Time Low: $ 0.000419774377370754 $ 0.000419774377370754 $ 0.000419774377370754 Current Price: $ 0.0003997 $ 0.0003997 $ 0.0003997 Learn more about Vatra INU (VATR) price

Vatra INU (VATR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vatra INU (VATR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VATR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VATR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VATR's tokenomics, explore VATR token's live price!

