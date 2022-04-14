Velodrome Finance (VELODROME) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Velodrome Finance (VELODROME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Velodrome Finance (VELODROME) Information Velodrome Finance, at its core, is a solution for protocols on Optimism to properly incentivize liquidity for their own use cases. Building on top of the groundwork laid out by Solidly, our team has addressed that first iteration's core issues to realize its full potential. Official Website: https://velodrome.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.velodrome.finance/ Block Explorer: https://optimistic.etherscan.io/token/0x9560e827af36c94d2ac33a39bce1fe78631088db Buy VELODROME Now!

Velodrome Finance (VELODROME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Velodrome Finance (VELODROME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 43.01M $ 43.01M $ 43.01M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 915.20M $ 915.20M $ 915.20M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.448 $ 0.448 $ 0.448 All-Time Low: $ 0.005446333086879164 $ 0.005446333086879164 $ 0.005446333086879164 Current Price: $ 0.047 $ 0.047 $ 0.047 Learn more about Velodrome Finance (VELODROME) price

Velodrome Finance (VELODROME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Velodrome Finance (VELODROME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VELODROME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VELODROME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VELODROME's tokenomics, explore VELODROME token's live price!

How to Buy VELODROME Interested in adding Velodrome Finance (VELODROME) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy VELODROME, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy VELODROME on MEXC now!

Velodrome Finance (VELODROME) Price History Analysing the price history of VELODROME helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore VELODROME Price History now!

VELODROME Price Prediction Want to know where VELODROME might be heading? Our VELODROME price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VELODROME token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!