VMC is an abbreviation for Vehicle Mining Classic. It can also be interpreted as VMS Mining Car or Victoria Mining Car. Vehicle refers to all means of transportation with an engine, and the technology of connecting the surplus energy generated by the vehicle to a mining computer has been proven and has been registered for Korean and US patents, and has also obtained the KC certification mark in Korea. Worldwide patent applications are also under review, and a mining car called GPU+ASIC=VMC is also expected to be released in the future.