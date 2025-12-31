VMS Classic Price Today

The live VMS Classic (VMC) price today is $ 1, with a 7.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current VMC to USD conversion rate is $ 1 per VMC.

VMS Classic currently ranks #4648 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 VMC. During the last 24 hours, VMC traded between $ 0.91 (low) and $ 1.45 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2,462.193012754652, while the all-time low was $ 0.9779810719914107.

In short-term performance, VMC moved +3.09% in the last hour and -66.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.71K.

VMS Classic (VMC) Market Information

Rank No.4648 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 22.71K$ 22.71K $ 22.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 500.00M$ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 500,000,000 500,000,000 500,000,000 Total Supply 500,000,000 500,000,000 500,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of VMS Classic is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.71K. The circulating supply of VMC is 0.00, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 500.00M.