WAX (WAXP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WAX (WAXP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WAX (WAXP) Information WAX (WAXP) is a purpose-built blockchain, released in 2017, that is designed to make e-commerce transactions faster, simpler and safer for every party involved. The WAX blockchain uses delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. It is fully compatible with EOS. Official Website: https://wax.io/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/worldwide-asset-exchange/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://waxblock.io/ Buy WAXP Now!

WAX (WAXP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WAX (WAXP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 89.51M $ 89.51M $ 89.51M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 4.43B $ 4.43B $ 4.43B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.14224 $ 0.14224 $ 0.14224 All-Time Low: $ 0.0159612466175 $ 0.0159612466175 $ 0.0159612466175 Current Price: $ 0.0202 $ 0.0202 $ 0.0202 Learn more about WAX (WAXP) price

WAX (WAXP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WAX (WAXP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WAXP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WAXP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WAXP's tokenomics, explore WAXP token's live price!

How to Buy WAXP Interested in adding WAX (WAXP) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy WAXP, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy WAXP on MEXC now!

WAX (WAXP) Price History Analysing the price history of WAXP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore WAXP Price History now!

WAXP Price Prediction Want to know where WAXP might be heading? Our WAXP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WAXP token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!