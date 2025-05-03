What is WAX (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) is a purpose-built blockchain, released in 2017, that is designed to make e-commerce transactions faster, simpler and safer for every party involved. The WAX blockchain uses delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. It is fully compatible with EOS.

WAX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as WAX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

WAX Price History

Tracing WAXP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WAXP's potential future trajectory.

How to buy WAX (WAXP)

WAXP to Local Currencies

1 WAXP to VND ₫ 606.8239 1 WAXP to AUD A$ 0.035743 1 WAXP to GBP ￡ 0.017295 1 WAXP to EUR € 0.0202928 1 WAXP to USD $ 0.02306 1 WAXP to MYR RM 0.0984662 1 WAXP to TRY ₺ 0.8868876 1 WAXP to JPY ¥ 3.3395492 1 WAXP to RUB ₽ 1.9123658 1 WAXP to INR ₹ 1.9490312 1 WAXP to IDR Rp 378.0327264 1 WAXP to KRW ₩ 32.2969136 1 WAXP to PHP ₱ 1.27983 1 WAXP to EGP ￡E. 1.1698338 1 WAXP to BRL R$ 0.130289 1 WAXP to CAD C$ 0.0318228 1 WAXP to BDT ৳ 2.811014 1 WAXP to NGN ₦ 37.0737926 1 WAXP to UAH ₴ 0.959296 1 WAXP to VES Bs 2.02928 1 WAXP to PKR Rs 6.5010752 1 WAXP to KZT ₸ 11.9418516 1 WAXP to THB ฿ 0.763286 1 WAXP to TWD NT$ 0.7081726 1 WAXP to AED د.إ 0.0846302 1 WAXP to CHF Fr 0.0189092 1 WAXP to HKD HK$ 0.178715 1 WAXP to MAD .د.م 0.2135356 1 WAXP to MXN $ 0.4515148

WAX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of WAX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WAX What is the price of WAX (WAXP) today? The live price of WAX (WAXP) is 0.02306 USD . What is the market cap of WAX (WAXP)? The current market cap of WAX is $ 100.91M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WAXP by its real-time market price of 0.02306 USD . What is the circulating supply of WAX (WAXP)? The current circulating supply of WAX (WAXP) is 4.38B USD . What was the highest price of WAX (WAXP)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of WAX (WAXP) is 0.14224 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of WAX (WAXP)? The 24-hour trading volume of WAX (WAXP) is $ 156.22K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

