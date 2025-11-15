Whitebridge Network (WBAI) Tokenomics
Whitebridge Network (WBAI) Information
WhiteBridge AI Agents Network is transforming how people-data is accessed, verified, and analyzed. Built on a decentralized intelligence layer, it connects people-data providers (DePIN) and AI Agents to turn scattered public records and online signals into trustable insights that empower smarter, more reliable decisions.
Whitebridge Network (WBAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Whitebridge Network (WBAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WBAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WBAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Whitebridge Network (WBAI) Price History
Analysing the price history of WBAI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
WBAI Price Prediction
Want to know where WBAI might be heading? Our WBAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
