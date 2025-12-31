Whitebridge Network Price Today

The live Whitebridge Network (WBAI) price today is $ 0.005974, with a 0.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005974 per WBAI.

Whitebridge Network currently ranks #1959 by market capitalisation at $ 1.20M, with a circulating supply of 201.01M WBAI. During the last 24 hours, WBAI traded between $ 0.005861 (low) and $ 0.006018 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.09146676325085583, while the all-time low was $ 0.005773164104267516.

In short-term performance, WBAI moved +0.23% in the last hour and -2.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.18K.

Whitebridge Network (WBAI) Market Information

Rank No.1959 Market Cap $ 1.20M$ 1.20M $ 1.20M Volume (24H) $ 81.18K$ 81.18K $ 81.18K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.97M$ 5.97M $ 5.97M Circulation Supply 201.01M 201.01M 201.01M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 20.10% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Whitebridge Network is $ 1.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.18K. The circulating supply of WBAI is 201.01M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.97M.