WorldMobileToken (WMTX) Information World Mobile Token (WMTX) is the utility token that powers the World Mobile network, a decentralized mobile network at the forefront of the DePIN space. World Mobile aims to connect the world by leveraging blockchain technology and a sharing economy. By becoming an AirNode operator or a token staker, anyone can earn rewards for providing telco services to customers or securing the network. The World Mobile network is disrupting the trillion-dollar telco industry and creating a more inclusive, sustainable, and privacy-respecting internet for everyone. Official Website: https://worldmobile.io Whitepaper: https://worldmobiletoken.com/WhitePaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xDBB5Cf12408a3Ac17d668037Ce289f9eA75439D7 Buy WMTX Now!

Market Cap: $ 104.92M
Total Supply: $ 2.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 702.77M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 298.60M
All-Time High: $ 0.6453
All-Time Low: $ 0.0984476599844396
Current Price: $ 0.1493

WorldMobileToken (WMTX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WorldMobileToken (WMTX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WMTX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WMTX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

