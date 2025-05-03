What is WorldMobileToken (WMTX)

World Mobile Token (WMTX) is the utility token that powers the World Mobile network, a decentralized mobile network at the forefront of the DePIN space. World Mobile aims to connect the world by leveraging blockchain technology and a sharing economy. By becoming an AirNode operator or a token staker, anyone can earn rewards for providing telco services to customers or securing the network. The World Mobile network is disrupting the trillion-dollar telco industry and creating a more inclusive, sustainable, and privacy-respecting internet for everyone.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WorldMobileToken What is the price of WorldMobileToken (WMTX) today? The live price of WorldMobileToken (WMTX) is 0.1808 USD . What is the market cap of WorldMobileToken (WMTX)? The current market cap of WorldMobileToken is $ 127.06M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WMTX by its real-time market price of 0.1808 USD . What is the circulating supply of WorldMobileToken (WMTX)? The current circulating supply of WorldMobileToken (WMTX) is 702.77M USD . What was the highest price of WorldMobileToken (WMTX)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of WorldMobileToken (WMTX) is 0.6453 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of WorldMobileToken (WMTX)? The 24-hour trading volume of WorldMobileToken (WMTX) is $ 421.96K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

