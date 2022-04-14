Wombat Exchange (WOM) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Wombat Exchange (WOM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Wombat Exchange (WOM) Information

Wombat Exchange is a multi-chain stable swap built natively on the BNB Chain. Wombat adopts the concepts of asset-liability management and coverage ratio, enabling various stablecoins to be swapped at minimal slippage and the ability to single-stake stablecoins for sustainable yield.

Official Website:
https://wombat.exchange
Whitepaper:
https://www.wombat.exchange/Wombat_Whitepaper_Public.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0xc0B314a8c08637685Fc3daFC477b92028c540CFB

Wombat Exchange (WOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wombat Exchange (WOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 185.77K
Total Supply:
--
Circulating Supply:
$ 58.53M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
--
All-Time High:
$ 0.2298
All-Time Low:
$ 0.002555578068257099
Current Price:
$ 0.003174
Wombat Exchange (WOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Wombat Exchange (WOM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WOM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand WOM's tokenomics, explore WOM token's live price!

Wombat Exchange (WOM) Price History

Analysing the price history of WOM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.