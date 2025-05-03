Join MEXC Today
Wombat Exchange Price(WOM)
The current price of Wombat Exchange (WOM) today is 0.002738 USD with a current market cap of $ 160.25K USD. WOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wombat Exchange Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 54.63K USD
- Wombat Exchange price change within the day is -0.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 58.53M USD
Track the price changes of Wombat Exchange for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00002287
|-0.83%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000466
|-14.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.001484
|-35.15%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002481
|-47.54%
Today, WOM recorded a change of $ -0.00002287 (-0.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.Wombat Exchange 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000466 (-14.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.Wombat Exchange 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, WOM saw a change of $ -0.001484 (-35.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Wombat Exchange 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.002481 (-47.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Wombat Exchange: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.48%
-0.83%
-8.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wombat Exchange is a multi-chain stable swap built natively on the BNB Chain. Wombat adopts the concepts of asset-liability management and coverage ratio, enabling various stablecoins to be swapped at minimal slippage and the ability to single-stake stablecoins for sustainable yield.
|1 WOM to VND
₫72.05047
|1 WOM to AUD
A$0.0042439
|1 WOM to GBP
￡0.0020535
|1 WOM to EUR
€0.00240944
|1 WOM to USD
$0.002738
|1 WOM to MYR
RM0.01169126
|1 WOM to TRY
₺0.10560466
|1 WOM to JPY
¥0.3967362
|1 WOM to RUB
₽0.22654212
|1 WOM to INR
₹0.23171694
|1 WOM to IDR
Rp44.88523872
|1 WOM to KRW
₩3.83473328
|1 WOM to PHP
₱0.15239708
|1 WOM to EGP
￡E.0.13898088
|1 WOM to BRL
R$0.0154697
|1 WOM to CAD
C$0.00377844
|1 WOM to BDT
৳0.3337622
|1 WOM to NGN
₦4.38780928
|1 WOM to UAH
₴0.1139008
|1 WOM to VES
Bs0.235468
|1 WOM to PKR
Rs0.77189696
|1 WOM to KZT
₸1.40913908
|1 WOM to THB
฿0.0906278
|1 WOM to TWD
NT$0.08408398
|1 WOM to AED
د.إ0.01004846
|1 WOM to CHF
Fr0.00224516
|1 WOM to HKD
HK$0.0212195
|1 WOM to MAD
.د.م0.02535388
|1 WOM to MXN
$0.05361004
For a more in-depth understanding of Wombat Exchange, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
