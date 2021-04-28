Chia Network (XCH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Chia Network (XCH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Chia Network (XCH) Information Chia Network is a blockchain that supports the creation and execution of smart contracts written in a custom-designed programming language called Chialisp. The project was founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network. Chia's blockchain relies on a novel consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Space and Time (PoST) to secure the network and reach a consensus on transaction verification. The network also features a native token, XCH, that serves to reward network participants that help secure the chain. Official Website: https://www.chia.net/ Whitepaper: https://docs.chia.net/green-paper-abstract/ Block Explorer: https://www.spacescan.io/ Buy XCH Now!

Market Cap: $ 143.53M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 14.41M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 2,751
All-Time Low: $ 8.608855748047983
Current Price: $ 9.959

Chia Network (XCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chia Network (XCH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XCH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XCH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XCH's tokenomics, explore XCH token's live price!

