XRP Healthcare (XRPH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XRP Healthcare (XRPH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

XRP Healthcare (XRPH) Information The first Pharma and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP Ledger - XRP Healthcare (XRPH) is an innovative, scalable solutions company utilizing Web3 technology to revolutionize the way people access and afford healthcare services globally. Official Website: https://xrphealthcare.ai Block Explorer: https://xrpscan.com/account/rM8hNqA3jRJ5Zgp3Xf3xzdZcx2G37guiZk

XRP Healthcare (XRPH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XRP Healthcare (XRPH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.74M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 70.71M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.34333 All-Time Low: $ 0.011403885631873823 Current Price: $ 0.05285

XRP Healthcare (XRPH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XRP Healthcare (XRPH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XRPH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XRPH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XRPH's tokenomics, explore XRPH token's live price!

