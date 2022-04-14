Xterio (XTER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Xterio (XTER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Xterio (XTER) Information Xterio is a Web3 gaming ecosystem and platform that empowers gamers and developers with immersive Web3 experiences, leveraging player-owned economies and the XTER token, while attracting a diverse international audience, with the United States, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan contributing 40% of its traffic. Official Website: https://xter.io Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x103071Da56e7cD95b415320760D6a0dDC4DA1ca5 Buy XTER Now!

Xterio (XTER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Xterio (XTER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.91M $ 12.91M $ 12.91M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 141.36M $ 141.36M $ 141.36M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 91.30M $ 91.30M $ 91.30M All-Time High: $ 0.7851 $ 0.7851 $ 0.7851 All-Time Low: $ 0.08263968877433543 $ 0.08263968877433543 $ 0.08263968877433543 Current Price: $ 0.0913 $ 0.0913 $ 0.0913 Learn more about Xterio (XTER) price

Xterio (XTER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Xterio (XTER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XTER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XTER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XTER's tokenomics, explore XTER token's live price!

How to Buy XTER Interested in adding Xterio (XTER) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy XTER, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy XTER on MEXC now!

Xterio (XTER) Price History Analysing the price history of XTER helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore XTER Price History now!

XTER Price Prediction Want to know where XTER might be heading? Our XTER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See XTER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!