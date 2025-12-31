Yellow Umbrella Price Today

The live Yellow Umbrella (YU) price today is $ 0.00003352, with a 2.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current YU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00003352 per YU.

Yellow Umbrella currently ranks #3961 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 YU. During the last 24 hours, YU traded between $ 0.00003254 (low) and $ 0.00003871 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.000960038828670104, while the all-time low was $ 0.000009287846810971.

In short-term performance, YU moved -0.57% in the last hour and -38.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 319.14K.

Yellow Umbrella (YU) Market Information

Rank No.3961 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 319.14K$ 319.14K $ 319.14K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 335.20M$ 335.20M $ 335.20M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 10,000,000,000,000 10,000,000,000,000 10,000,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000,000 10,000,000,000,000 10,000,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Yellow Umbrella is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 319.14K. The circulating supply of YU is 0.00, with a total supply of 10000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 335.20M.