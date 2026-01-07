Zealous Swap is a next-generation decentralized exchange designed specifically for the emerging Kaspa blockchain ecosystem. It features strategic V2 architecture and innovative NFT-based fee mechanics. The platform emphasizes deep liquidity, user accessibility, and aligned economic incentives to resolve liquidity cold-start problems and foster a robust DeFi ecosystem on Kaspa. Key innovations include Flash Swaps to enable sophisticated trading without upfront capital, and a Modular-Fee Engine that adapts fees based on token volatility, enhancing trading efficiency and liquidity depth. The team is focused on long-term sustainability and premier decentralized trading infrastructure.