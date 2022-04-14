Zentry (ZENT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zentry (ZENT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Zentry (ZENT) Information Zentry is the Gaming Superlayer built to bring the MMORPG experience to real life. It is the game of games that unites the world's 3 billion gamers from countless games and platforms, both digital and physical, into a unified Play Economy. Official Website: https://zentry.com/ Whitepaper: https://zentry.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xdBB7a34Bf10169d6D2D0d02A6cbb436cF4381BFa

Zentry (ZENT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zentry (ZENT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 53.25M $ 53.25M $ 53.25M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 6.95B $ 6.95B $ 6.95B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 All-Time Low: $ 0.007081015497129782 $ 0.007081015497129782 $ 0.007081015497129782 Current Price: $ 0.007664 $ 0.007664 $ 0.007664 Learn more about Zentry (ZENT) price

Zentry (ZENT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zentry (ZENT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZENT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZENT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZENT's tokenomics, explore ZENT token's live price!

