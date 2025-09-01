What is Adshares (ADS)

Adshares is a Web3 protocol for monetization space in the Metaverse. Adserver platforms allow users to rent space inside Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions and websites. Starting in 2017, the team delivered a protocol that is now highly scalable. Adshares is an umbrella project, maintaining a decentralized network. The idea behind the ADS protocol is to give the network to the community with DAO-style governance. In Adshares, anyone can make their own Adserver by implementing open-source blockchain tools in more and more areas. This breakthrough concept allows $ADS holders to take profit from monetization of the protocol. Crypto projects can advertise using a 100% decentralized marketplace. Coins are deflationary due to the native burning and dividend mechanisms. $ADS has its own ultra-fast dPoS blockchain, being also cross-chain to Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon.

Adshares (ADS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

ADS to Local Currencies

Adshares (ADS) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Adshares (ADS) How much is Adshares (ADS) worth today? The live ADS price in USD is 0.404293 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ADS to USD price? $ 0.404293 . Check out The current price of ADS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Adshares? The market cap for ADS is $ 15.69M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ADS? The circulating supply of ADS is 38.73M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ADS? ADS achieved an ATH price of 5.72 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ADS? ADS saw an ATL price of 0.0102872 USD . What is the trading volume of ADS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ADS is -- USD . Will ADS go higher this year? ADS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ADS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

