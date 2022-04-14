Adshares (ADS) Tokenomics
Adshares is a Web3 protocol for monetization space in the Metaverse. Adserver platforms allow users to rent space inside Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions and websites.
Starting in 2017, the team delivered a protocol that is now highly scalable. Adshares is an umbrella project, maintaining a decentralized network. The idea behind the ADS protocol is to give the network to the community with DAO-style governance. In Adshares, anyone can make their own Adserver by implementing open-source blockchain tools in more and more areas. This breakthrough concept allows $ADS holders to take profit from monetization of the protocol. Crypto projects can advertise using a 100% decentralized marketplace.
Coins are deflationary due to the native burning and dividend mechanisms.
$ADS has its own ultra-fast dPoS blockchain, being also cross-chain to Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon.
Understanding the tokenomics of Adshares (ADS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ADS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ADS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
