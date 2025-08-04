Affyn Price (FYN)
Affyn (FYN) is currently trading at 0.00101012 USD with a market cap of $ 387.84K USD. FYN to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Affyn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Affyn to USD was $ +0.0001416455.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Affyn to USD was $ -0.0002194854.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Affyn to USD was $ -0.0003433715632264814.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.99%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001416455
|+14.02%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002194854
|-21.72%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003433715632264814
|-25.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of Affyn: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+0.99%
-13.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 FYN to VND
₫26.5813078
|1 FYN to AUD
A$0.0015555848
|1 FYN to GBP
￡0.00075759
|1 FYN to EUR
€0.0008687032
|1 FYN to USD
$0.00101012
|1 FYN to MYR
RM0.0042728076
|1 FYN to TRY
₺0.0410916816
|1 FYN to JPY
¥0.14848764
|1 FYN to ARS
ARS$1.365025662
|1 FYN to RUB
₽0.0803247424
|1 FYN to INR
₹0.0880420592
|1 FYN to IDR
Rp16.5593416128
|1 FYN to KRW
₩1.3971171744
|1 FYN to PHP
₱0.0581223048
|1 FYN to EGP
￡E.0.0483948492
|1 FYN to BRL
R$0.0055960648
|1 FYN to CAD
C$0.0013838644
|1 FYN to BDT
৳0.1219416864
|1 FYN to NGN
₦1.528160042
|1 FYN to UAH
₴0.0416876524
|1 FYN to VES
Bs0.12424476
|1 FYN to CLP
$0.9798164
|1 FYN to PKR
Rs0.2830255228
|1 FYN to KZT
₸0.541323308
|1 FYN to THB
฿0.0327884952
|1 FYN to TWD
NT$0.030152082
|1 FYN to AED
د.إ0.0037071404
|1 FYN to CHF
Fr0.000808096
|1 FYN to HKD
HK$0.007929442
|1 FYN to MAD
.د.م0.0091314848
|1 FYN to MXN
$0.0190205596
|1 FYN to PLN
zł0.0037172416
|1 FYN to RON
лв0.0044142244
|1 FYN to SEK
kr0.009747658
|1 FYN to BGN
лв0.0016970016
|1 FYN to HUF
Ft0.3472388512
|1 FYN to CZK
Kč0.0214246452
|1 FYN to KWD
د.ك0.00030606636
|1 FYN to ILS
₪0.0034445092