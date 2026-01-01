Which blockchain network does AI CODE run on?

AI CODE operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of AICODE?

The token is priced at ₹5.7893709084442875000, marking a price movement of -0.94% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does AI CODE belong to?

AI CODE falls under the Meme,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed category. This classification helps investors compare AICODE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of AI CODE?

Its market capitalization is ₹5937385.6169619250000, placing the asset at rank #7901. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of AICODE is currently circulating?

There are 1025569.669477107 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for AI CODE today?

Over the past day, AICODE generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, AI CODE fluctuated between ₹5.7853973592223375000 and ₹5.9381983883936875000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.