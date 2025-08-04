aibrk Price (AIBRK)
aibrk (AIBRK) is currently trading at 0.00232572 USD with a market cap of $ 2.33M USD. AIBRK to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of aibrk to USD was $ +0.00066373.
In the past 30 days, the price change of aibrk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of aibrk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of aibrk to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00066373
|+39.94%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of aibrk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.81%
+39.94%
+199.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AIBRK is an AI-powered, community-driven, on-chain version of Berkshire Hathaway. He listens to the community, picks the top trending token, and invests his own money — all onchain. If you recommend his winning pick, you earn AIBRK tokens. When his trades make profit, it’s used to buy back and stake AIBRK — making the token stronger over time. Simple. Open. Social. This isn’t just another AI trading experiment. It’s a movement to reframe how value is found, captured, and shared in the AI x crypto era.
